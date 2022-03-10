The EPCOT Experience Center Permanently Closing on March 14th

Zach Riddley, Creative Portfolio Executive at Walt Disney Imagineering, has shared that the EPCOT Experience will be closing on March 14th to make way for exciting new activations of the Odyssey pavilion.
What’s Happening:
- In Riddley’s post on Instagram, he stated that since its 2019 debut, Walt Disney Imagineering presents the EPCOT Experience has welcomed more than two million guests, as travelers from around the world enjoyed an immersive look at the past, present and future of the beloved park.
- With the transformation now well under way and many of those projects now open – including Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Harmonious and the upcoming debut of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind this summer – Disney has decided to close the EPCOT Experience on March 14th.
- Riddley shares that he is proud of the work and storytelling that Imagineers put into this incredible 360-degree presentation, as it beautifully set the stage for the largest transformation in the history of EPCOT, and provided an in-depth look at the exciting attractions and experiences being developed for the park.
- Riddley says he has a lot more to share in the weeks and months ahead. He says that he will be sharing more exciting details about this historic EPCOT transformation, including Journey of Water inspired by Moana, the ongoing evolution of World Celebration, and more!