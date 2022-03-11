“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Andrew Garfield and More to Appear Week of March 14th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of March 14th-18th:
- Monday, March 14
- Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto and tick, tick… BOOM!)
- Brian Cox (Succession)
- Musical Guest Sebastián Yatra
- Tuesday, March 15
- Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
- Jake Johnson (Minx)
- Musical Guest Tinashe
- Wednesday, March 16
- Andrew Garfield (tick, tick… BOOM!)
- Keke Palmer (Alice)
- Musical Guests Ghost
- Thursday, March 17
- Charlie Puth (Charlie)
- Musical Guest Charlie Puth
- Friday, March 18
- TBD
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.