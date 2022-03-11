“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Andrew Garfield and More to Appear Week of March 14th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of March 14th-18th:

Monday, March 14 Lin-Manuel Miranda ( Encanto and tick, tick… BOOM! ) Brian Cox ( Succession ) Musical Guest Sebastián Yatra

Tuesday, March 15 Kristen Stewart ( Spencer ) Jake Johnson ( Minx ) Musical Guest Tinashe

Wednesday, March 16 Andrew Garfield ( tick, tick… BOOM! ) Keke Palmer ( Alice ) Musical Guests Ghost

Thursday, March 17 Charlie Puth ( Charlie ) Musical Guest Charlie Puth

Friday, March 18 TBD



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.