Former Disney CEO Bob Iger Invests in and Joins Board for Avatar Technology Company, Genies

Genies, culture's leading avatar technology company, today announced that Bob Iger, former Disney Chairman and CEO, has joined its Board of Directors which includes Bond's Mary Meeker, NEA's Rick Yang, Genies CEO & co-founder Akash Nigam, and Genies co-founder Evan Rosenbaum.
What’s Happening:
- In joining the Board of Directors for Genies, Iger is also personally investing in the company.
- An industry titan in business and global leadership, Iger will help Genies navigate its mission to empower humans to create their own avatar ecosystems (avatars, avatar fashion lines, avatar worlds, and avatar experiences) in web3.
- Over the past 2 years, Genies has secured 99% celebrity avatar market share and has partnered with both Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group as their "official avatar and digital goods NFT provider."
- On the heels of announcing ownership to its creators, Genies has started to roll out its mass consumer "avatar tools" in beta which will allow anyone to self-create an avatar, avatar fashion line, avatar world, and avatar interactive experiences.
- Iger himself tweeted about joining Genies:
Thrilled to be joining the @genies Board of Directors to help @akashrnigam and company empower humans to create the “mobile apps of web3”: avatar ecosystems.
— Robert Iger (@RobertIger) March 14, 2022
What They’re Saying:
- Bob Iger said: "I've always been drawn to the intersection between technology and art, and Genies provides unique and compelling opportunities to harness the power of that combination to enable new forms of creativity, expression and communication. After spending the last few months getting to know Akash and learning more about Genies, I am very excited about his vision and how it will be fulfilled, and I look forward to working with the entire team."
- Akash Nigam, CEO of Genies said: "We believe that avatar ecosystems are going to be the mobile apps of web3. An ambitious vision calls for rare mindshare and I can't think of a better creative and product thinker than Bob to collaborate with in bringing this all to reality.”