Fire Breaks Out on the Set of Disney’s Live-Action “Snow White”

A fire has broken out on the set of Disney’s live action Snow White at Pinewood Studios in the U.K., according to Variety.

What’s Happening:

The stage was under construction for the live-action version of the animated classic when a tree reportedly caught alight, leading to a huge blaze. “No filming was underway,” a Disney source confirmed.

The film is set to star West Side Story ’s Rachel Zegler as the Disney princess and Wonder Woman lead Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen.

The fire is believed to have broken out on Pinewood's Richard Attenborough stage, with photographs showing enormous flames next to a mock thatched cottage, with thick smoke all the way up to the ceiling.

Photographs taken outside the production facility also showed smoke billowing around the outside of the building.

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the blaze on Tuesday afternoon, posting at 3:13 P.M. local time that there had been a “fire in [an] industrial unit” on Pinewood Road in Iver Heath.

Twelve appliances (which can mean both fire trucks and other tools such as pumps and ladders) and crews were in attendance alongside the local police and ambulance service.

No casualties have been reported and it is not believed any actors were on set when the fire broke out.

Although Zegler was in London on Sunday for the BAFTA and the London-portion of the Critics Choice Awards, she is scheduled to be attending the National Board of Review Awards in New York on Tuesday, where she is nominated for best actress.

Pinewood sets have caught fire on at least two other occasions at the world-famous production facility: on Ridley Scott’s 1984 film Legend and in 2006 during a shoot for Bond film Casino Royale.

What They’re Saying: