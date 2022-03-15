Fire Breaks Out on the Set of Disney’s Live-Action “Snow White”

A fire has broken out on the set of Disney’s live action Snow White at Pinewood Studios in the U.K., according to Variety.
What’s Happening:
- The stage was under construction for the live-action version of the animated classic when a tree reportedly caught alight, leading to a huge blaze. “No filming was underway,” a Disney source confirmed.
- The film is set to star West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler as the Disney princess and Wonder Woman lead Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen.
- The fire is believed to have broken out on Pinewood’s Richard Attenborough stage, with photographs showing enormous flames next to a mock thatched cottage, with thick smoke all the way up to the ceiling.
- Photographs taken outside the production facility also showed smoke billowing around the outside of the building.
- Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the blaze on Tuesday afternoon, posting at 3:13 P.M. local time that there had been a “fire in [an] industrial unit” on Pinewood Road in Iver Heath.
- Twelve appliances (which can mean both fire trucks and other tools such as pumps and ladders) and crews were in attendance alongside the local police and ambulance service.
- No casualties have been reported and it is not believed any actors were on set when the fire broke out.
- Although Zegler was in London on Sunday for the BAFTA and the London-portion of the Critics Choice Awards, she is scheduled to be attending the National Board of Review Awards in New York on Tuesday, where she is nominated for best actress.
- Pinewood sets have caught fire on at least two other occasions at the world-famous production facility: on Ridley Scott’s 1984 film Legend and in 2006 during a shoot for Bond film Casino Royale.
What They’re Saying:
- An unnamed source told The Sun:
- “A set made up of a lot of wood, and trees etc was currently being built in the Richard Attenborough stage,”
- “Rumor is a piece of set has caught alight and spread across the rest of the set. Some crew in the studio were shaken but evacuated without injury.”
- Another unnamed witness said:
- “It was just mental. I didn’t see it start but I was told first a tree went up. By the time I got there the flames were massive, going right up to the ceiling. Then bits of the set started falling into flames and the thatched cottage started lighting up.”