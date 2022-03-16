Funko Exclusive Infinity Killmonger Pop! Figure Now Available

Who here loves Funko exclusives? We do! Starting today, Funko is launching a new Pop! collectible that is sure to appeal to Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. We’re talking about Infinity Killmonger from the Disney+ series Marvel’s What If…?

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Infinity Killmonger is a scary sight, but that’s part of the fun of Marvel’s What If …? and now Funko is bringing this version of the character to fans with a new collectible.

and now Funko is bringing this version of the character to fans with a new collectible. Last year the standard Pop! version went on sale, but this Funko exclusive shows Eric Killmonger striking a different pose along with some movement to his cape.

The collectible sells for $15.00 and purchase limits are set to two (2) per guest.

Marvel fans can find the Infinity Killmonger Pop! exclusively on Funko.com

INFINITY KILLMONGER REACHING – WHAT IF…?

About Marvel’s What If…?

“Marvel Studios’ first animated series, taking inspiration from the comic books of the same name. Each episode will explore a pivotal moment from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and turn it on its head, leading the audience into uncharted territory. What If…? flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways.”

