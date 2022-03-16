“Summer of Soul” Returning to Marcus Garvey Park for Juneteenth

Summer of Soul is an Oscar nominated documentary and it will return to New York City's Marcus Garvey Park on June 17, 2022.

What’s Happening:

Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage is a series of free performances and screenings in parks around New York City.

As Variety Summer of Soul will open their 2022 season, showing on June 17th.

will open their 2022 season, showing on June 17th. This will be two days before the national holiday Juneteenth.

What’s more, the screening location (Marcus Garvey Park) was the site of the Harlem Cultural Festival, which is the event featured in the film.

Admission to the screening will be free and is open to the public first come first serve.

This will be the second showing of the documentary at the park. It was also shared at the same location for the Juneteenth event last year.

About the Film:

It was directed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson.

The film looks back at events of the Harlem Cultural Festival which was a concert series that took place in 1969.

The festival featured some of the most popular artists of all time including Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight, Sly and the Family Stone, and more.

Not only are their live performances from the festival but also interviews with artists years later.

Awards Won:

This documentary has won 55 awards from many different guilds and critics groups.

It won the BAFTA Award for best documentary and the Grand Jury Audience Award at Sundance.

This production also picked up trophies at the Critics Choice Awards and National Board of Review in the Independent Spirit Awards.

In the upcoming 94th Academy Awards it is nominated for best documentary. For the Grammy Awards, it is also nominated for best musical film.

If you are unable to attend this event, you can still watch Summer of Soul anytime on Disney+ and it is also available on Hulu.