Don’t Miss One of the Sips and Salsa Events at Tortilla Jo’s

If you enjoy Mexican food and can get to Downtown Disney in Anaheim California you will not want to miss one of the Sips and Salsa Events.
What's Happening:
- The Sips and Salsa Event will take place at Tortilla Jo’s at beautiful Downtown Disney.
- The dates are:
- March 18th
- April 1st
- April 15th
- Each event will take place from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- This is a separately ticketed event and will cost $25 per person. Gratuity and taxes are not included.
- You must be at least 21 years of age or older to attend.
- There are a limited number of tickets so it is first come first serve when purchasing.
- To purchase tickets and get more information you can do so here.
What's Included:
- Guests will learn authentic techniques for preparing salsa quemada, salsa fresca, salsa taquera, and salsa de chipotle & piña.
- There are unique recipes that participants will be able to taste. They will sample tequila varietals, blanco, reposado and añejo.
- There will be learning about the history of tequila made from a representative of a renowned Tequila House.
Join us on March 18th, April 1st and April 15th from 3 – 4:30pm for an afternoon spent making zesty, bright salsas and enjoying them alongside 100% agave tequilas. Join us for one event or all three – but tickets are limited, so get yours today! https://t.co/1EWjZZTGrV pic.twitter.com/pWwZZVakiF
— Tortilla Jo's (@Tortilla_Jos) March 10, 2022
Featured Tequila Brands:
- 3/18/22 – JAJA Tequila
- 4/1/22 – Campo Azul Tequila
- 4/15/22 – Alma de Agave Tequila
About Tortilla Jo’s:
- This south-of-the-border Mexican cuisine will be a hit for any Mexican food fan in your group.
- They have both full-service dining and quick-service options. Reservations are recommended for full-service dining and can be made up to 60 days prior to your visit.
- They have a beautiful patio if you prefer outdoor dining.
- Something that they are known for is there made to order guacamole. It is made fresh and just the way you like it.
- They have a full bar for those who are 21 years of age and up.