H20 Glow Nights Returning to Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon

H20 Glow Nights are an after-hours party at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon. It was supposed to take place again in 2020 but was canceled due to the pandemic. Walt Disney World has slowly been bringing back different offerings that were impacted by the closure. Although it is vague, here is what we know so far.

What’s Happening:

It was a question for many if this event would be returning but it has been confirmed by Disney after a two-year absence.

This is a separate ticketed event.

This event includes character meet-and-greets, specialty food, a DJ dance party, and more.

Although no dates have been confirmed, Disney says more information will be released soon.

The information was released by Disney Parks Blog

About the Walt Disney World Water Parks:

Typhoon Lagoon reopened back in January after being closed for almost two years.

Currently, Blizzard Beach is undergoing a refurbishment and no reopening date has been announced yet.

Since Walt Disney World reopened after the closure, they implemented a Disney Park Pass Reservation System. The water parks are the only ones that do not require a reservation.

While at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney's Animal Kingdom you have to pay for parking, at the water park it is free.

Since Typhoon Lagoon reopened there are some new treats. For example, there is a create your own custom Dole Whip dessert and a 50th Anniversary inspired EARidescent ice cream cone which is a birthday cake flavored soft-serve.

This is also the home for Crush ‘n’ Gusher which is a water slide and roller coaster combined.