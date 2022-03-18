Harmonious Through The Eyes of Six Directors

In 2021 EPCOT welcomed a brand new fireworks spectacular called Harmonious. It uses fireworks, water projections, music, and lights to share a story. Now, a new video shares a look at how a number of directors were invited to capture the nighttime spectacular.

What’s Happening:

Disney invited six directors to watch and film the show from their unique perspectives.

A video was then put together to celebrate the occasion and released by Disney Parks on YouTube.

It was able to capture not only the magic of the show but the talent of different creatives.

You can see the video below.

About Harmonious:

This show happens nightly (weather permitting) over World Showcase Lagoon.

Harmonious is the longest nighttime show that Walt Disney World has ever had, lasting 20 minutes.

It features 15 Disney songs reimagined by 240 artists from around the world.

There are 13 different languages represented throughout the show.

There are five floating platforms positioned like a compass on World Showcase Lagoon which can support the show equipment.

There is a five-story high central water curtain that will capture the projections and pictures.

There are hundreds of programmable moving fountains and lights plus lasers and other effects.

Past Firework Shows at EPCOT:

Harmonious replaced EPCOT Forever which premiered on October 1st, 2019. This was not supposed to be a long-term replacement and was a filler show until Harmonious was ready.

The fireworks show that many were sad to see go was IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth.

The show debuted on October 1st, 1999, and had its final show on September 30th, 2019.

Each time the show ran it cost $25,000.

Guests loved the fireworks, water fountains, fire effects, lasers, and of course that large rotating globe that had LED screens.

This show was divided into three movements titled “chaos”,” order” and “meaning” which was a symbol of humanity as a single unified tribe on this planet.