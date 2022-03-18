Harmonious Through The Eyes of Six Directors

In 2021 EPCOT welcomed a brand new fireworks spectacular called Harmonious. It uses fireworks, water projections, music, and lights to share a story. Now, a new video shares a look at how a number of directors were invited to capture the nighttime spectacular.
What’s Happening:
- Disney invited six directors to watch and film the show from their unique perspectives.
- A video was then put together to celebrate the occasion and released by Disney Parks on YouTube.
- It was able to capture not only the magic of the show but the talent of different creatives.
- You can see the video below.
About Harmonious:
- This show happens nightly (weather permitting) over World Showcase Lagoon.
- Harmonious is the longest nighttime show that Walt Disney World has ever had, lasting 20 minutes.
- It features 15 Disney songs reimagined by 240 artists from around the world.
- There are 13 different languages represented throughout the show.
- There are five floating platforms positioned like a compass on World Showcase Lagoon which can support the show equipment.
- There is a five-story high central water curtain that will capture the projections and pictures.
- There are hundreds of programmable moving fountains and lights plus lasers and other effects.
Past Firework Shows at EPCOT:
- Harmonious replaced EPCOT Forever which premiered on October 1st, 2019. This was not supposed to be a long-term replacement and was a filler show until Harmonious was ready.
- The fireworks show that many were sad to see go was IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth.
- The show debuted on October 1st, 1999, and had its final show on September 30th, 2019.
- Each time the show ran it cost $25,000.
- Guests loved the fireworks, water fountains, fire effects, lasers, and of course that large rotating globe that had LED screens.
- This show was divided into three movements titled “chaos”,” order” and “meaning” which was a symbol of humanity as a single unified tribe on this planet.