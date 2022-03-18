“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Wanda Sykes, Jamie Lee Curtis and More to Appear Week of March 21st

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of March 21st-25th:

Monday, March 21 Wanda Sykes ( The Oscars ) Michael Cera ( Life & Beth ) Musical Guests Weezer

Tuesday, March 22 Jamie Lee Curtis ( Everything Everywhere All at Once ) Brian Tyree Henry ( Atlanta ) Musical Guests Coin

Wednesday, March 23 Lisa Kudrow ( Better Nate Than Ever ) Michael Chiklis ( Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty ) Musical Guest Allison Russell

Thursday, March 24 Gwen Stefani ( GVXE ) Jude Hill ( Belfast ) Musical Guests Wilderado

Friday, March 25 TBD



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.