“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Wanda Sykes, Jamie Lee Curtis and More to Appear Week of March 21st

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of March 21st-25th:
- Monday, March 21
- Wanda Sykes (The Oscars)
- Michael Cera (Life & Beth)
- Musical Guests Weezer
- Tuesday, March 22
- Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
- Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta)
- Musical Guests Coin
- Wednesday, March 23
- Lisa Kudrow (Better Nate Than Ever)
- Michael Chiklis (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty)
- Musical Guest Allison Russell
- Thursday, March 24
- Gwen Stefani (GVXE)
- Jude Hill (Belfast)
- Musical Guests Wilderado
- Friday, March 25
- TBD
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.