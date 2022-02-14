Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer Set to Host 94th Oscars Ceremony

Following years of hosting issues and controversies, this year’s Oscars ceremony will see three women host for the first time ever. As confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer will be hosting the 94th Oscars on March 27th, airing on ABC.

What’s Happening:

The last time three people hosted the Oscars was in 1987, when Chevy Chase, Goldie Hawn and Paul Hogan hosted.

This year’s ceremony will mark the very first time three women have hosted the ceremony, as well as the first ceremony since 2018 to have dedicated hosts.

Each host will lead the telecast — which is being produced by Will Packer and directed by Glenn Weiss — for an hour.

The trio will formally be announced on Good Morning America on Tuesday morning.

on Tuesday morning. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences declined to comment when reached by THR on Monday.

Last year’s Oscars telecast, which was heavily modified due to the pandemic, was the lowest-rated telecast since the Oscars started being televised in 1953.

