CNBC Article Details Apparent Fall Out Between Disney CEO Bob Chapek and Former CEO Bob Iger

by | Mar 20, 2022 2:20 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

The saga between Disney CEO Bob Chapek and former CEO Bob Iger has been playing out for several years now and today, a new article from CNBC details the apparent falling out these two have had.

  • Iger announced his retirement back in February 2020, appointing Chapek as Disney’s new CEO.
  • Shortly after that change, Iger announced in an article form the New York Times that he would be staying on to assist Chapek with the transition due complication caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
    • “A crisis of this magnitude, and its impact on Disney, would necessarily result in my actively helping Bob [Chapek] and the company contend with it, particularly since I ran the company for 15 years!” Iger said in his email to then-New York Times media columnist Ben Smith .
  • Chapek was reportedly furious with the comment, having not expressed a need or desire for Iger’s assistance.
  • Since this incident, Iger and Chapek have reportedly been unable to mend their relationship and things have only become more complicated since.
  • Chapek works with a small circle of close confidants, including Kareem Daniel, chief of staff Arthur Bochner, and Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy, obviously omitting Iger.
  • Iger threw himself a going-away party in December, which Chapek attended. However, multiple guests said the two sat at different tables and had very little interaction during the party.
  • Iger was also reportedly “embarrassed” by Disney’s recent issues with Marvel star Scarlett Johansson after Black Widow streamed on Disney+ during its theatrical launch.
  • More recently, Disney Cast Members and fans have taken issue with Chapek’s delayed response to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” legislation, which Iger took a public stance against weeks earlier.
  • CNBC, also mentions internal changes in the list of rifts between Iger and Chapek, specifically Chapek consolidating control of profit-and-loss under Daniel.
  • Iger has said he regrets how the change of control transpired but that he will not be returning to Disney in the future.
  • Neither Iger nor Chapek have commented on their relationship.
 
 
