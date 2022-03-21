ABC News Presents Coverage of the 94th Oscars With Two Live Pre-Shows

by | Mar 21, 2022 10:47 AM Pacific Time

On Hollywood’s biggest night, ABC News presents coverage of the 94th Oscars with two live pre-shows starting with the three-hour ABC broadcast of On The Red Carpet Live! Countdown to the Oscars followed by ABC News Live Presents…On The Red Carpet Live! Countdown to the Oscars.

  • On The Red Carpet Live! Countdown to the Oscars will premiere on Sunday, March 27, from 1:00-4:00 P.M. EDT/10:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. PDT. The Oscars pre-show will also stream on ABC News Live from 1:30-4:30 P.M. EDT/10:30 A.M.-1:30 P.M. PDT.
  • ABC News GMA3: What You Need To Know co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes will host the broadcast originating from the red carpet at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre.
  • The broadcast will feature special interviews with Oscars hosts and nominees, including Billie Eilish and Finneas, Penélope Cruz, Jessica Chastain and Questlove. As well as award winner predictions, highlights of the nominees’ past performances, a look at whether special effects are the key to Oscars success and more!
  • Robach and Holmes will be accompanied by ABC News correspondent Chris Connelly and ESPN Andscape senior entertainment reporter and ABC Audio entertainment podcast “Close Up” host Kelley Carter, as well as ABC News reporter Will Ganss and Hollywood insiders, including Variety’s Elizabeth Wagmeister and Clayton Davis, and celebrity stylist Joe Zee.
  • Then, ABC News Live Presents…On The Red Carpet Live! Countdown to the Oscars streams on ABC News’ flagship streaming network ABC News Live from 4:30-6:30 P.M. EDT/1:30-3:30 P.M. PDT.
  • The special pre-show will feature live red carpet interviews with celebrities, a look at the intersection and possible curse of couples nominated simultaneously for an Oscar, interviews with Lin Manuel Miranda and Ariana DeBose, red carpet fashion trends and more!
  • John R. Green and Catherine McKenzie serve as executive producers of both pre-shows.
  • Holmes and Robach will anchor GMA3 from the Oscars red carpet on Friday, March 25, introducing the official trophy presenters of the ceremony. They will also anchor from the Academy Museum on Monday, March 28th, with a special surprise for a movie fan and frontline worker.  
  • Throughout the week, Good Morning America will preview Hollywood’s biggest night featuring interviews with Oscars producer Will Packer and hosts Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. The show will also have full coverage Monday, March 28, featuring backstage interviews from the night before.  
  • Following the Oscars, ABC Audio’s entertainment podcast “Close Up,” hosted by Kelley Carter, will feature a roundtable discussion with Hollywood insiders who attended the award show. They’ll share behind-the-scenes stories from the evening and discuss the most memorable moments from the red carpet.
  • ABC News Radio will also feature reporting by entertainment correspondent Jason Nathanson. He will interview nominees and provide in-depth live backstage coverage. ABC News Radio will also provide affiliates with regular status reports throughout the evening and live custom interviews with Nathanson.  
  • The 94th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will air live on ABC at 8 P.M. EDT/5 P.M. PDT and in more than 200 territories worldwide.
 
 
