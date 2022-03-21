Disney’s “Better Nate Than Ever” Soundtrack Is Now Available To Stream

The soundtrack for Disney’s Better Nate Than Ever is now available on most major music streaming platforms!

What’s Happening:

Better Nate Than Ever original soundtrack is written by composer and songwriter, Gabriel Mann.

Mann previously worked on projects such as Modern Family and High School Musical: The Musical – The Series.

and . Included in the soundtrack are three original songs performed by Rueby Wood and Aria Brooks and a cover version of George Benson’s On Broadway performed by Wood.

In Better Nate Than Ever , 13-year-old Nate Foster has big Broadway dreams. There’s only one problem — he can’t even land a part in the school play. But when his parents leave town, Nate and his best friend Libby sneak off to the Big Apple for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to prove everyone wrong. A chance encounter with Nate’s long-lost Aunt Heidi turns his journey upside-down, and together they must learn that life’s greatest adventures are only as big as your dreams.

Based on the award-winning novel by Tim Federle, the film was written for the screen and directed by Tim Federle. Marc Platt and Adam Siegel served as the film’s producers, with Tim Federle and Pamela Thur as its executive producers.

The track list for Better Nate Than Ever is listed below: 1. Big Time – Rueby Wood (3:05) 2. On Broadway – Rueby Wood (1:42) 3. No One Gets Left Behind – Rueby Wood (2:59) 4. About to Go Awf – Aria Brooks & Rueby Wood (2:46) 5. Adventure Calls (1:33) 6. Love Language (0:47) 7. The Horrors of Steps (2:24) 8. Now or Never (0:52) 9. Port Authority Farewell (1:10) 10. Stop the Bus (0:46) 11. Not Like That (1:45) 12. Designing Natey (1:44) 13. Times Square (1:15) 14. Sleepover at Aunt Heidi’s (3:19) 15. Hustle to New Amsterdam (5:05) 16. You’re My Hero (1:37) 17. Love You Like a Sister (1:19)

Better Nate Than Ever debuts exclusively on Disney+ on April 1st, 2022.