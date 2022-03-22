Disney Shares Photos From The Screening of “Better Nate Than Ever” At The AMC Empire Theater in New York

Disney has shared photos from the New York Special Screening of Disney’s new comedy adventure Better Nate Than Ever, which will stream exclusively on Disney+ beginning April 1, In attendance at the event held at the AMC Empire Theater were the film’s stars Rueby Wood, Aria Brooks, Michelle Federer and Norbert Leo Butz and director/writer/executive producer Tim Federle.

Norbert Leo Butz, Michelle Federer, Tim Federle, Rueby Wood and Aria Brooks posing together outside of the AMC Empire Treater.

Newcomer Rueby Wood makes their film debut with Better Nate Than Ever.

Aria Brooks stars in the film as Libby, a theater kid at Nate’s School.

Writer and director Tim Federle makes his directorial debut with Better Nate Than Ever.

Norbert Leo Butz and Michelle Federer pictured outside of the theater.

The cast members in attendance for the screening embraced the excitement of their first screening of the new film.

More About Better Nate Than Ever:

13-year-old Nate Foster has big Broadway dreams. There’s only one problem — he can’t even land a part in the school play. But when his parents leave town, Nate and his best friend Libby sneak off to the Big Apple for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to prove everyone wrong. A chance encounter with Nate’s long-lost Aunt Heidi turns his journey upside-down, and together they must learn that life’s greatest adventures are only as big as your dreams. Based on the award-winning novel.

Better Nate Than Ever stars Aria Brooks , Joshua Bassett, Michelle Federer, introducing Rueby Wood as Nate, with Norbert Leo Butz and Lisa Kudrow.

stars Aria Brooks , Joshua Bassett, Michelle Federer, introducing Rueby Wood as Nate, with Norbert Leo Butz and Lisa Kudrow. Based upon the debut novel by Tim Federle, the film was written for the screen by and directed by Tim Federle in his feature film directing debut. Marc Platt and Adam Siegel served as the film’s producers, with Tim Federle and Pamela Thur as its executive producers.