Disney Parks Issues Statement in Support of LGBTQIA+ Communities on Day of Planned Walkout

Following blowback against Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s initial memo that declined to denounce Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” Bill, Disney has been much more vocal about this legislation. Today, the social media accounts for Disney Parks shared a statement on the bill.

What’s Happening:

This morning, the Disney Parks Instagram channel issued a statement in support of the LGBTQIA+ community, including cast members, Imagineers, and guests.

The statement is made the same day that Disney employees have designated a walkout day

The Instagram post shared by Disney Parks

https://www.instagram.com/p/CbaAtxTMwv2/

Information:

The full stage walkout is scheduled to take place today, Tuesday, March 22nd.

The effort is being organized via the site WhereisChapek.com

Cast Members are pushing Disney to protect the rights of LGBTQIA+ children and their families by making contributions to The Trevor Project, Trans Life, and other human rights advocacy groups.

Other Support:

Many cast members and Imagineers have made their voices heard when it comes to this issue. Imagineer Zach Riddley

He shared: “I’ve watched in anger and frustration as the legislation in Florida was passed. As a kid I grew up in a community that lacked awareness and understanding of what being gay is – and that led to fear, to bullying and to sadness. Sadness that you are somehow different, that you are not worthy of love and that you are not worthy of support, friendship or acceptance. Kids coming from a family with two dads or two moms – that’s as much a part of them as the color of their eyes or the color of their skin. I believe we only move forward by learning and by teaching everyone that it is okay to embrace difference, and ensure everyone feels they belong. There is tremendous richness that comes from a world that reflects all of us – stories, adventures, places real and places fantastic that are created in part by the minds of those who are different. That is a legacy of creativity that has defined generations of fans across the world. That is a legacy we are honored to be a part of. I am speaking as an individual, but also a leader and a proud, married gay man when I say that I do not support this legislation. I have made many friendships throughout my time at Disney with incredible LGBTQ+ Cast, Imagineers, leaders and allies. We are a strong community and our voices and our experiences matter. We have come a long way in our journey, listening and learning from one another. And there is so much more to do. We need to keep progress moving forward with greater understanding, acceptance and appreciation. I stand with all of you who share these values and who represent all those who need to be reminded – you matter, you are not alone, you are valued and you are loved for exactly who you truly are.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ca8wKE5Lqa-/