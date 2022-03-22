Disney Parks Issues Statement in Support of LGBTQIA+ Communities on Day of Planned Walkout

by | Mar 22, 2022 6:55 AM Pacific Time

Tags:

Following blowback against Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s initial memo that declined to denounce Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” Bill, Disney has been much more vocal about this legislation. Today, the social media accounts for Disney Parks shared a statement on the bill.

What’s Happening:

  • This morning, the Disney Parks Instagram channel issued a statement in support of the LGBTQIA+ community, including cast members, Imagineers, and guests.
  • The statement is made the same day that Disney employees have designated a walkout day in opposition to the “Don't Say Gay” Bill.
  • The Instagram post shared by Disney Parks says: “To ALL who come to this happy place, welcome. Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products is committed to creating experiences that support family values for every family, and will not stand for discrimination in any form. We oppose any legislation that infringes on basic human rights, and stand in solidarity and support our LGBTQIA+ Cast, Crew, and Imagineers and fans who make their voices heard today and every day.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CbaAtxTMwv2/

Information:

  • The full stage walkout is scheduled to take place today, Tuesday, March 22nd.
  • The effort is being organized via the site WhereisChapek.com.
  • Cast Members are pushing Disney to protect the rights of LGBTQIA+ children and their families by making contributions to The Trevor Project, Trans Life, and other human rights advocacy groups.

Other Support:

  • Many cast members and Imagineers have made their voices heard when it comes to this issue. Imagineer Zach Riddley shared on his Instagram a statement about how he will not stand for this type of discrimination.
  • He shared: “I’ve watched in anger and frustration as the legislation in Florida was passed. As a kid I grew up in a community that lacked awareness and understanding of what being gay is – and that led to fear, to bullying and to sadness. Sadness that you are somehow different, that you are not worthy of love and that you are not worthy of support, friendship or acceptance. Kids coming from a family with two dads or two moms – that’s as much a part of them as the color of their eyes or the color of their skin. I believe we only move forward by learning and by teaching everyone that it is okay to embrace difference, and ensure everyone feels they belong. There is tremendous richness that comes from a world that reflects all of us – stories, adventures, places real and places fantastic that are created in part by the minds of those who are different. That is a legacy of creativity that has defined generations of fans across the world. That is a legacy we are honored to be a part of. I am speaking as an individual, but also a leader and a proud, married gay man when I say that I do not support this legislation. I have made many friendships throughout my time at Disney with incredible LGBTQ+ Cast, Imagineers, leaders and allies. We are a strong community and our voices and our experiences matter. We have come a long way in our journey, listening and learning from one another. And there is so much more to do. We need to keep progress moving forward with greater understanding, acceptance and appreciation. I stand with all of you who share these values and who represent all those who need to be reminded – you matter, you are not alone, you are valued and you are loved for exactly who you truly are.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ca8wKE5Lqa-/

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed