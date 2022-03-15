Disney Employees Planning Walk Outs to Demand Greater Action From Disney in Support of LGBTQIA+ Community

Members of The Walt Disney Company’s LGBTQIA+ Community and their allies are planning to take a stand against the Parental Rights in Education Bill (also known as the “Don't Say Gay” Bill) which has been put forth by the Florida State Legislature. A site called WhereIsChapek.com is rallying Cast and Employees to participate in walk outs and other demonstrations, demanding further action from Disney.
- Following statements from Disney CEO Bob Chapek regarding Florida’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” Bill, Cast Members who identify as part of the LGBTQIA+ community along with allies are planning to take further action.
- As a site organizing participation explains, “The recent statements and lack of action by TWDC leadership regarding the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill have utterly failed to match the magnitude of the threat to LGBTQIA+ safety represented by this legislation.”
- In turn, employees are planning a series of walk outs and other actions while offering a list of steps Disney must take to “regain the trust of the LGBTQIA+ community and employees.”
- This message did not come from Disney’s official Business Employee Resource Groups and it is unclear how many employees endorse this message or plan to participate in any walk-outs.
- According to the site, starting Tuesday, March 15th through Monday, March 21st there will be scheduled walkouts during a 15 minute break period.
- They will take place from 3 PM to 3:15 PM respective to the employee's time zones.
- On Tuesday, March 22nd there will be a full stage walkout.
- Among the steps listed for Disney, the site says the company must immediately and permanently stop all campaign donations to any politicians involved with the Don't Say Gay Bill — a list of which is featured on the site.
- With Disney relocating many of their Parks, Experiences, and Products employees to Florida, the group is also demanding that those unwilling to move to the state not lose their jobs.
- While Bob Chapek stated in an apology to Cast Members that Disney would pause political giving in Florida, the group is calling for a permanent ban on donations to certain legislators.
- The group also wants Disney to take responsibility for their inaction to protect the rights of LGBTQIA+ children and their families by making contributions to The Trevor Project, Trans Life, and other human rights advocacy groups.
- Other steps include Disney pledging to create an LGBTQIA+ brand similar to The Onyx Collective focusing on LGBTQ+ creators and underrepresented voices.
