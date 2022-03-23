“Nobody Like U” Hits Number One on Spotify Charts

There's #NobodyLikeU, #4TOWNIES!! Thanks for making "Nobody Like U" by 4*TOWN from Disney and Pixar's #TurningRed No. 1 on the Spotify Global Viral Songs chart!! https://t.co/2aSrDgW7NR@PixarTurningRed is now streaming on @disneyplus. pic.twitter.com/KCdv6qsoNc

— Disney Music (@DisneyMusic) March 23, 2022