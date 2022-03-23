“Nobody Like U” Hits Number One on Spotify Charts

“Nobody Like U” from the Disney Pixar's film “Turning Red” has gone to number one on the Spotify Global Viral Song Chart.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Music shared on Twitter that “Nobody Like U” has hit number one on the Spotify charts.
- The song is from the new Disney Pixar film “Turning Red”.
- The movie features the fictional band 4*Town and they perform the song.
- “Nobody Like U” Was written by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell.
- The full soundtrack is now available on Spotify and other music outlets.
- The tweet from Disney Music said: “There's #NobodyLikeU, #4TOWNIES!! Thanks for making "Nobody Like U" by 4*TOWN from Disney and Pixar's #TurningRed No. 1 on the Spotify Global Viral Songs chart!! https://disneymusic.co/DisneyPixarHitsPL/spotify @PixarTurningRed is now streaming on @disneyplus”
Turning Red:
- “Turning Red” is now available primarily Disney+.
- The film stars Rosalie Chiang as 13 year old Mei.
- She is horrified to learn that she has reached the age where she will turn into a giant red panda whenever she experiences strong emotions.
- Also in the film are Sandra Oh as Mei’s mother and Orion Lee as Mie's father.
- The band 4*Town is a typical boy band. The singers are Jordan Fisher, Finneas O'Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, and Grayson Villanueva.
- Other 4*Town songs include " 1 True Love” and “U Know What’s Up”.
- The 4*Town songs were composed by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell.
- The rest of the soundtrack was written by Ludwig Goransson.
- Turning Red is a coming-of-age story that has received both critical acclaim and criticism.
- Some parents think it's a little too mature for younger audiences and is rated PG.
- This is Pixar's 25th film ever created.