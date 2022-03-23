Photos: EPCOT’s Royal Sommerhus Reopens in the Norway Pavilion

Last month, Anna and Elsa returned to meeting their fans at the Royal Sommerhus in the Norway pavilion at EPCOT. This return marked the latest character meet & greet to return following the cavalcades introduced all across Walt Disney World following the pandemic related closure in 2020. Today, we got a chance to check out the Royal Sommerhus for the first time since it reopened.

The interior of the Royal Sommerhus features some wonderfully intricate details, such as the totems of young Anna and Elsa.

One of our favorite art pieces is this tribute to Maelstrom, the former attraction located where Frozen Ever After is today.

Anna and Elsa meet in their stunning costumes from Frozen 2.

The exit gift shop next door, The Wandering Reindeer, has reopened although none of the merchandise is stocked at the moment.

This gives a fun opportunity to get some wide and empty shots of the store.

