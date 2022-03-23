Photos: EPCOT’s Royal Sommerhus Reopens in the Norway Pavilion

Last month, Anna and Elsa returned to meeting their fans at the Royal Sommerhus in the Norway pavilion at EPCOT. This return marked the latest character meet & greet to return following the cavalcades introduced all across Walt Disney World following the pandemic related closure in 2020. Today, we got a chance to check out the Royal Sommerhus for the first time since it reopened.
The interior of the Royal Sommerhus features some wonderfully intricate details, such as the totems of young Anna and Elsa.
One of our favorite art pieces is this tribute to Maelstrom, the former attraction located where Frozen Ever After is today.
Anna and Elsa meet in their stunning costumes from Frozen 2.
The exit gift shop next door, The Wandering Reindeer, has reopened although none of the merchandise is stocked at the moment.
This gives a fun opportunity to get some wide and empty shots of the store.
More EPCOT News:
- Ever since the Creations Shop opened at EPCOT, a brand new line of retro-inspired merchandise has been available. Disney has been continually adding to the collection, and we spotted the latest additions during a visit to EPCOT today.
- Yesterday we reported that some changes had been made to the EPCOT map accounting for a newly opened pathway in the park. Let’s now take a look at what's new, including our first up-close look at Connections Café and Eatery.
- There is so much excitement about Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT. At many Disney attractions, there is a gift shop either at the exit or very close to the ride. Imagineer Zach Riddley shared photos and information about the upcoming Treasures of Xandar.