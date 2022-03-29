This Week’s “20/20” Reports on the Disappearance of Larry McNabney

This week’s edition of 20/20 on ABC will report on well-known West Coast lawyer Larry McNabney who disappeared after a horse show. His fifth wife, Elisa McNabney, claimed he broke up with her and left town. Soon after, police found McNabney’s body buried in a California vineyard and discovered that Elisa drained his assets and went on the run with her daughter, Haylei Jordan.

What’s Happening:

The investigation uncovered a twisted web of lies in Elisa’s wake, including how Elisa’s real name was Laren Sims and that she played a shocking role in McNabney’s death.

For the first time in 20 years, Jordan speaks out and reveals insight into her mother’s troubled past, including her allegedly volatile relationship with McNabney. In the interview, Jordan shares stories about life on the run with her mother, before finding out about her role in the murder, and her firsthand interactions with her mother’s accomplice Sarah Dutra, convicted of manslaughter and of helping cover up McNabney’s death.

The program features reporting by ABC News anchor John Quiñones and contains never-before-seen photos of Sims and Jordan.

It also includes additional interviews with Ginger Miller, an employee at McNabney’s law office who reported him missing; Cheryl Tangen, McNabney’s ex-girlfriend; Tom Hogan, Sims’ attorney; and various investigators involved in arresting Sims and Dutra.

20/20 airs Friday, April 1st (9:01–11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu