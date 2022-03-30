On his Instagram, President of Disneyland Resort Ken Potrock shared something that made a huge difference for families in need.
What's Happening:
- The Disneyland Resort hosted the Illumination Foundation’s annual gala last Sunday night, March 27th.
- The aim is to add much needed funds to the foundation’s $50 million annual budget.
- They brought together some of the best chefs in Orange County to help raise more than 1.3 million dollars for ifhomeless to provide shelter to the most vulnerable individuals in the community.
- They shared, "Chefs and servers from the Disneyland Resort made us all proud by doing what only Disney can do!".
- He shared that it was a great pleasure to meet cast members Denise, Julio, and Chef Joven.
- They enjoyed watching their team construct the most perfect desserts for the Napa Rose table.
- This meal was an elegant three course meal and wine cocktail pairing. Participants were able to try to outdo each other by setting spectacular table arrangements.
- If you are a fan of celebrity chefs, Jet Tila was a part of this event as well. Potrock thanked Tila for presenting him with the knife used to create the amazing meal.
- This is the third time that Tila was a part of this. He's also the co-host of "Iron Chef America" and a recurring judge on Food Network’s "Cutthroat Kitchen," "Chopped," "Beat Bobby Flay" and "Guy’s Grocery Games."
- The foundation’s chief operating officer Jack Toan shared with The OCR, “The funds that are raised at this event are really critical this year. Last year we were able to raise that money and it went directly to helping us purchase and develop a family shelter for children with disabilities and chronic health conditions.”