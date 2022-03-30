Mitch Neuhauser, Managing Director of CinemaCon, made an announcement today, March 30th, 2022.
What's Happening:
- Jeffrey Forman, Senior Vice President of International Sales, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution will receive this year’s "Passepartout Award".
- The CinemaCon Passepartout Award is presented annually to an industry exclusive who shows dedication and commitment to the international marketplace.
CinemaCon:
- CinemaCon is the official convention of NATO.
- It will be held this year on April 25th through April 28th, 2022, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada.
- Forman will be given the award on Monday, April 25th, 2022, at the International Day Luncheon.
- CinemaCon will have upwards of 6,000 motion picture professionals from all different sides of the industry. This is to celebrate the movie-going experience and the industry.
- Neuhauser shared: "In our industry, the Forman name is held high when it comes to honesty, professionalism, respect and trust, all characteristics and virtues that Jeff has carried on without exception. Over the course of the last 30 years in the international film business, Jeff has facilitated the release of some of the most iconic films of our time. His dedication to our industry is unparalleled and he is justly deserving of this honor at CinemaCon this year."
About Jeffrey Forman:
- Forman was born in Portland, Oregon.
- From an early age, he had a love for the movie business and started by watching his father, who worked at Pacific Theaters.
- When he was 16, he had his first movie-related job and became an usher at the Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles.
- He then spent his summers working at Warner Bros. in their first domestic film department while he was attending UCLA as an Economics Major.
- He then received a Master’s in Business Administration from USC and a law degree from Loyola Marymount Law School before he went on to practice real estate law.
- In 1991, he joined Disney during the very early days of Buena Vista International as the head of the Asia Pacific region.
- When offices were first opened in Japan and Korea in 1992, Foreman moved in 1995 to Hong Kong to open the Disney Regional Offices in Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Then over the next two years, offices in India and China.
- In 1999, he moved back to Los Angeles and continued to oversee and run the Asia-Pacific region for 11 years. One of his accomplishments included the opening of Disney's first film in China, The Lion King.
- In 2010, Foreman was promoted to lead Disney's International distribution organization and in that time he worked on and distributed over 500 films.