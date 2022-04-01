Writer Ann Nocenti to with Reunite Mojo, Longshot and More in “X-Men: Legends #3” in July

It’s a lucky day to be an X-Men fan! Longtime X-Men editor and groundbreaking writer Ann Nocenti will return to the franchise this July in “X-Men Legends,” the extraordinary series where X-Men’s most legendary creators tell all-new stories set during their classic runs!

Featuring artwork by Javier Pina (“X-Men,” “Maestro: War & Pax”), “X-Men Legends #3” will kick off a two-part saga that takes place directly after 1985’s “Longshot,” the influential limited series where Nocenti and artist Arthur Adams introduced readers to Longshot, Mojo, and Spiral.

The story will shed new light on Longshot, filling in the gap between the fan-favorite hero’s mysterious original adventure and his tenure on the X-Men.

And like all unforgettable trips to Mojoworld, fans can expect plenty of metacommentary, pop culture references, and unabashed mayhem—all from the mastermind behind it all!

Longshot’s adventure on Earth may be over, but before he can continue his mission, he’s pulled into Mojoworld for a multi-picture deal he simply can’t refuse.

And when Wolverine and Shadowcat investigate the mysterious psionic disturbance, will they be able to escape the pull of Mojoworld before things spiral out of control?

Don’t miss Ann Nocenti’s long-awaited return to Mojoworld when “X-Men Legends #3” arrives in July.

