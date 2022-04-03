Estelle Harris, Voice of Mrs. Potato Head, Passes Away at the Age of 93

Estelle Harris, known to Disney fans as the voice of Mrs. Potato Head in the Toy Story films, and known to the comedy world as George Costanza’s mother on Seinfeld, passed away yesterday of natural causes, according to Deadline.

Estelle Harris died Saturday evening of natural causes in Palm Desert, California, a few weeks before her 94th birthday.

Born Estelle Nussbaum in New York City on April 22nd, 1928, Harris appeared on 27 episodes of Seinfeld between 1992 and 1998. (The character had been named Estelle before she landed the part.)

She voiced Mrs. Potato Head in Toy Story 2, 3 & 4 , in addition to a couple of Toy Story Toons .

, in addition to a couple of . Harris is survived by a total of three children, as well as three grandsons and a great-grandson. Plans for a memorial have not been disclosed.

Harris’ son Glen, who held her as she drew her final breath, told Deadline: “It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25pm. Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her.”

Her TV son, Jason Alexander (George Costanza in Seinfeld), paid tribute to Harris on his Twitter: