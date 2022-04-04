Lucasfilm Games Announces “Return to Monkey Island”

Lucasfilm Games has announced Return to Monkey Island, a new game by Ron Gilbert coming in 2022.

What’s Happening:

Return to Monkey Island is a new game by Ron Gilbert that picks up where Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge left off.

Check out the trailer for Return to Monkey Island below:

A website teasing the release of the game sometime in 2022 has also been set up

