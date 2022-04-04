Lucasfilm Games Announces “Return to Monkey Island”

Lucasfilm Games has announced Return to Monkey Island, a new game by Ron Gilbert coming in 2022.
What’s Happening:
- Return to Monkey Island is a new game by Ron Gilbert that picks up where Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge left off.
- Lucasfilm previously produced a series of games in the Monkey Island franchise, with the last being released in 2009.
- Check out the trailer for Return to Monkey Island below:
- A website teasing the release of the game sometime in 2022 has also been set up.
