Lucasfilm Games Announces “Return to Monkey Island”

Lucasfilm Games has announced Return to Monkey Island, a new game by Ron Gilbert coming in 2022.

  • Return to Monkey Island is a new game by Ron Gilbert that picks up where Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge left off.
  • Lucasfilm previously produced a series of games in the Monkey Island franchise, with the last being released in 2009.
  • Check out the trailer for Return to Monkey Island below:

