Tokyo DisneySea Celebrates 20th Anniversary with New “Shining with You” Stage Show

In celebration of the park’s 20th Anniversary, Tokyo DisneySea has debuted a new show called “Shining with You,” which takes guests on a journey through 20 years of unforgettable attractions and entertainment.

What’s Happening:

The 25 minute-long show is performed on the Hangar Stage in the Lost River Delta section of Tokyo DisneySea.

The backdrop for the show features images of various entertainment and attractions throughout the park’s history, and Mickey and Minnie get multiple costume changes into their outfits from past shows.

Included in the show are theme songs from each Tokyo DisneySea anniversary to date, that are performed live on stage.

Shows from Tokyo DisneySea’s past that are featured in “Shining with You” include The Legend of Mythica, Hello New York, The Rhythm of World, Minnie’s Tropical Splash, Bon Fire Dance, and Fantasmic!

The grand opening of the park on September 4th, 2001 is even included.

The show will be performed 4-5 times daily through September 3rd, 2022.

For more fun from Tokyo Disney Resort, check out some photos