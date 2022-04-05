CAMP Introduces First Disney Themed Experience

In New York City, CAMP debuts its first Disney-themed experience. It will be a first-of-its-kind themed experience inspired by Disney's iconic Sensational Six. This information is brought to us by PRNewswire.
What's Happening:
- CAMP, the Family Experience Company, will be welcoming guests to its newest theme experience, "Mickey & Friends x CAMP: An Extra Big Adventure."
- This will debut on May 28th at the 5th Avenue flagship store located at 110 5th Avenue in New York City.
- This will be the first of several Disney-themed experiences that CAMP will be launching in 2022.
- If you are interested in tickets, they go on sale to the general public on April 15th, and fans can sign up here to learn more.
- If you are a D23 member or a Disney Vacation Club member, you can purchase exclusive presale tickets today here.
About CAMP:
- CAMP launched in 2018 and creates an immersive retail experience that inspires through a combination of play, product, and programming.
- CAMP can be found in eight retail locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Texas and is expanding to Los Angeles, California later this month.
- Recently, CAMP participated in the 2021 Disney Accelerator, which is a program designed to accelerate the growth of innovative companies that are around the world.
- "We are excited to bring a splash of Disney magic to our CAMP families, with an extraordinary adventure right in their own backyard," says Ben Kaufman, CAMP's Co-Founder and CEO. "There is no icon or group of characters in history that transcends generations and connects families and friends more than Mickey & Friends. Collaborating on this project with the team at Disney has been a dream come true."
- At CAMP, families will be guided through immersive experiences by CAMP counselors through narrative-driven adventures that are packed with plenty of not only Disney but CAMP magic.
- Guests will be able to climb, slide, bounce, and dance their way through a very uniquely themed environment.
- There will be lots of entertainment and photo opportunities available.
- "Mickey & Friends have inspired friendships around the world with their enduring bond and countless adventures," said Stephanie Young, President, Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing. "By collaborating with CAMP, we are able to connect families with our characters like Mickey & Friends through innovative storytelling and an immersive retail experience."
- There will be Mickey and Friends merchandise available, from clothing to blankets from Barefoot Dreams. There'll be a train set from BRIO, drinks from Corkcicle, jewelry from BaubleBar, eco-friendly toys from Green Toys, and so much more.