CAMP Introduces First Disney Themed Experience

In New York City, CAMP debuts its first Disney-themed experience. It will be a first-of-its-kind themed experience inspired by Disney's iconic Sensational Six. This information is brought to us by PRNewswire.

What's Happening:

CAMP, the Family Experience Company, will be welcoming guests to its newest theme experience, "Mickey & Friends x CAMP: An Extra Big Adventure."

This will debut on May 28th at the 5th Avenue flagship store located at 110 5th Avenue in New York City.

This will be the first of several Disney-themed experiences that CAMP will be launching in 2022.

If you are interested in tickets, they go on sale to the general public on April 15th, and fans can sign up here

If you are a D23 member or a Disney Vacation Club member, you can purchase exclusive presale tickets today here

About CAMP: