Are you planning on visiting Walt Disney World sometime soon? Are you a Disney+ subscriber? For the first time, Disney+ subscribers can save up to 25% on Walt Disney World Resort Hotels.

What's Happening:

These bookings are now available for visits between July 8th and September 30th, 2022.

Save 25% for stays most nights at select Deluxe Resorts and Deluxe Resort Villas: Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge Disney’s BoardWalk Inn Disney’s Contemporary Resort Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Disney’s Riviera Resort Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

Save 20% for stays most nights at select Moderate Resorts, the Cabins at Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground, and at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort Suites. The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Save 15% for stays most nights Value Resorts: Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort Disney’s All-Star Music Resort Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Save 10% for stays most nights at these resorts: The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

This is only available if the Disney+ subscriber..

If you are not a Disney+ subscriber, you or Disney may elect to cancel your reservation.

FAQs:

What if I’m not a Disney+ subscriber?

Guests are welcome to subscribe to Disney+ in order to take advantage of this offer. It may take up to one hour for a new subscriber to show as eligible. This will not affect online bookings, but it will impact any telephone bookings or modifications.

Can I book more than one room?

Yes, eligible Guests may book up to 3 rooms at the same Resort, following standard booking guidelines. Guests may book more than one reservation within the travel window.

What if a guest cancels their Disney+ subscription after booking with this offer?

An active Disney+ subscription is required to take advantage of this offer. Proof of valid subscription may be required at time of arrival.

Can brand new Disney+ subscribers take advantage of this offer?

Yes, however it may take up to one hour for a new Disney+ subscriber to show as eligible for this offer in Disney’s systems. This will not prevent you from booking the offer online, but it will impact any telephone bookings or modification activities. It is recommended to complete the online verification form for new Disney+ subscribers.