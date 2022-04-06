Disneyland’s Club 33 Undergoes A Month-Long Refurbishment Ahead of the 55th Anniversary of the Members-Only Club

According to the OC Register, Disneyland’s exclusive Club 33 is undergoing a month-long refurbishment that will add “sparkle and shine” to the New Orleans Square hangout ahead of the 55th anniversary of the members-only club.

What’s Happening:

The Club 33 refurbishment will keep Salon Nouveau closed through April 15 – with the cocktail lounge reopening on April 16.

Salon Nouveau has been closed for several weeks while Disneyland crews refurbish the elegant lounge. Past refurbishments have added new carpeting and draperies.

The Court of Angels that serves as the entry courtyard for Club 33 members is also undergoing refurbishment. During the courtyard closure, members must enter through the gate next to Le Bat En Rouge and use the club elevator to reach Le Grand Salon and Le Salon Nouveau.

The Grand Salon — the club’s main dining room — remains open Wednesday through Sunday for lunch and dinner during the refurbishment of the Salon Nouveau lounge and Court of Angels entry courtyard.

More About Club 33:

Disneyland bills Club 33 as exclusive, world class and shrouded in mystery.

Club 33 was inspired by the VIP lounges Walt Disney experienced at the 1964 New York World’s Fair where It’s a Small World

The private Disneyland club opened in 1967 a few months after Disney’s death in late 1966.

Club membership costs $25,000 to join and $10,000 annually.

The membership waiting list numbers in the hundreds and it can take more than a decade to receive an invitation.

Tom Hanks, Christina Aguilera and Elton John — all of whom have professional Disney connections — are reportedly among the celebrity club members.

The second-story club takes its numerical name from its New Orleans Square address: 33 Royal St. Club 33 was famously the only place alcohol was served in Disneyland before Oga’s Cantina Star Wars