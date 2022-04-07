“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Breaks Fandango’s First Day Sales Record for 2022

Advance tickets went on sale yesterday for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will be opening exclusively in theaters on May 6, and during its first 24 hours of presales, Fandango sold more tickets than for any other 2022 film so far in their first 24 hours of sales, including the previous leader, The Batman.

Within hours of tickets being available, Fandango saw staggering numbers of fans reserving their seats, showtimes selling out and theater partners posting new showtimes to meet the fan demand.

The first day presales for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are Fandango’s biggest since Spider-Man: No Way Home tickets went on sale on November 29, 2021.

What they’re saying:

Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis: "The epic first day of presales for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness proves fans are beyond excited to experience all the thrills, chills and blockbuster surprises Marvel

