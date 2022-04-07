FX Orders Comedy Pilot From Writer/Director Lauren Ludwig

FX has ordered a comedy pilot from Lauren Ludwig, a writer/director who specializes in comedy, immersive theater, and creating communities for artists, according to Variety.

What’s Happening:

FX

Ludwig will be credited as a television writer for the first time with the new pilot, though previously she has directed episodes of television shows like Rob Riggle’s Ski Master Academy, American Auto, Passive Aggressive History, Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack, and the FX Series Cake.

and the FX Series She has also written and produced the film Heart Shot for Netflix, and co-founded the award-winning immersive theater company Capital W whose work has won “Best Overall Immersive Work” at Hollywood Fringe 2017 and the “Game Design” award at the 2016 IndieCade Festival.

for Netflix, and co-founded the award-winning immersive theater company Capital W whose work has won “Best Overall Immersive Work” at Hollywood Fringe 2017 and the “Game Design” award at the 2016 IndieCade Festival. A passionate educator, Lauren was the Director of the AFI Directing Workshop for Women and is a co-founder of Wayward, a retreat in the Canadian wilderness for artists of marginalized genders.

Ludwig is writing and serving as executive producer for the new pilot with Chris and Paul Weitz of Depth of Field, which was founded in 1999 after the Weitz’s directorial debut, American Pie. They are currently in post-production on Disney’s live-action Pinocchio , directed by Robert Zemeckis that stars Tom Hanks, set for Disney+

They are currently in post-production on Disney’s live-action directed by Robert Zemeckis that stars Tom Hanks, set for FX Productions will produce the pilot, and no further details are available at this time.