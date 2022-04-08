ABC Sets Date for Two-Part Backdoor Pilot for “The Rookie” Spinoff Series Starring Niecy Nash

A two-part event for ABC’s The Rookie has been set for an April 24th debut. The event will serve as the backdoor pilot for the previously reported potential spinoff series starring Niecy Nash, according to Deadline.

In addition to Nash and The Rookie star Nathan Fillion, the two-episode arc also stars: Frankie Faison as Christopher "Cutty" Clark Kat Foster as Special Agent Casey Fox Felix Solis as Special Agent Matthew Garza

The Rookie two-part event begins at 10 p.m. Sunday, April 24, on ABC. ABC released a trailer for the upcoming episodes, which you can see below:

About the spinoff series: