Free National Geographic Channels in the ABC App

If you download the ABC app, there are now some free National Geographic channels that you will be able to watch.

What's Happening:

  • The ABC app is growing, and there is now more included.
  • This includes some channels from National Geographic.
  • You can now stream channels 24/7 with all of the great content, and the best part is that it's free!
  • If you enjoy animals, the "National Geographic's Pets and Vets" channel is now available
  • This includes shows like "The Incredible Dr. Pol", "Pop Goes the Vet with Dr. Joya", and "The Adventures of Dr. Buckeye Bottoms."
  • Maybe the "National Geographic Investigates" channel is what you enjoy watching.
  • You’ll be able to stream shows and specials like "To Catch a Smuggler," "Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller, "Narco Wars," and "Locked Up Abroad."

About "The Incredible Dr. Pol":

  • Dr. Jan Pol has been a veterinarian for more than half his life.
  • In 1981, he and his wife Diane opened a veterinary business out of their home, and it has since grown to more than 19,000 clients.
  • They are based in central Michigan, and the series follows the work they've done at Pol Veterinary Services.
  • They specialize in large farm animals and treat horses, cows, pigs, goats, sheep, alpacas, chickens, and even sometimes reindeer.

About "To Catch a Smuggler,":

  • With the series, you will be able to work with US Customs and Border Protection at New York's JFK International Airport.
  • These are the workers who protect us from US criminals.
  • From trying to catch criminals to stopping drug operations, you never know what will happen in the series.