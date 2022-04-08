Official Trailer Out for “Sneakerella”

Disney+ just revealed the new trailer for "Sneakerella".

What's Happening:

This movie will debut on May 13th.

It will only be available on Disney+.

Disney+ shared on their YouTube channel the trailer for the new film "Sneakerella" .

. See the full trailer below.

About "Sneakerella":

This movie is set in New York City.

It is a high-energy, music focused movie that puts a contemporary twist on the fairy tale "Cinderella" .

. El is an inspiring sneaker designer from Queens who works as a stock boy in a shoe store that once belonged to his late mother.

He hides his artistic talent from his overbearing stepfather and two mean stepbrothers who constantly ruin any opportunities that come his way.

Once El meets Kira King, the daughter of legendary basketball star and sneaker tycoon Darius King, the two bond over a mutual love for sneakers.

With a little help from his best friend and a sprinkle of Fairy Godfather magic, El finds the courage to pursue his dream of becoming a sneaker designer in the industry.

He decides it's time to go for his dreams.

This movie is rated G.

Cast: