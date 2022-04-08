Official Trailer Out for “Sneakerella”

Disney+ just revealed the new trailer for "Sneakerella".
What's Happening:
- This movie will debut on May 13th.
- It will only be available on Disney+.
- Disney+ shared on their YouTube channel the trailer for the new film "Sneakerella".
- See the full trailer below.
About "Sneakerella":
- This movie is set in New York City.
- It is a high-energy, music focused movie that puts a contemporary twist on the fairy tale "Cinderella".
- El is an inspiring sneaker designer from Queens who works as a stock boy in a shoe store that once belonged to his late mother.
- He hides his artistic talent from his overbearing stepfather and two mean stepbrothers who constantly ruin any opportunities that come his way.
- Once El meets Kira King, the daughter of legendary basketball star and sneaker tycoon Darius King, the two bond over a mutual love for sneakers.
- With a little help from his best friend and a sprinkle of Fairy Godfather magic, El finds the courage to pursue his dream of becoming a sneaker designer in the industry.
- He decides it's time to go for his dreams.
- This movie is rated G.
Cast:
- Lexi Underwood
- Kolton Stewart
- John Salley
- Lovina Yavari
- Tara Nicodemo
- Yvonne Senat Jones
- Chosen Jacobs
- Bryan Terrell Clark
- Devyn Nekoda
- Andrew Kyrzyk
- Daniel Keith Morrison
- Logan Thompson
- Robyn Alomar
- Juan Chioran
- Indy Saluja
- Victoria Goodman
- Mekdes Teshome
- Robert J. Tavenor