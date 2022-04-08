Official Trailer Out for “Sneakerella”

Disney+ just revealed the new trailer for "Sneakerella".

What's Happening:

  • This movie will debut on May 13th.
  • It will only be available on Disney+.
  • Disney+ shared on their YouTube channel the trailer for the new film "Sneakerella".
  • See the full trailer below.

About "Sneakerella":

  • This movie is set in New York City.
  • It is a high-energy, music focused movie that puts a contemporary twist on the fairy tale "Cinderella".
  • El is an inspiring sneaker designer from Queens who works as a stock boy in a shoe store that once belonged to his late mother.
  • He hides his artistic talent from his overbearing stepfather and two mean stepbrothers who constantly ruin any opportunities that come his way.
  • Once El meets Kira King, the daughter of legendary basketball star and sneaker tycoon Darius King, the two bond over a mutual love for sneakers.
  • With a little help from his best friend and a sprinkle of Fairy Godfather magic, El finds the courage to pursue his dream of becoming a sneaker designer in the industry.
  • He decides it's time to go for his dreams.
  • This movie is rated G.

Cast:

  • Lexi Underwood
  • Kolton Stewart
  • John Salley
  • Lovina Yavari
  • Tara Nicodemo
  • Yvonne Senat Jones
  • Chosen Jacobs
  • Bryan Terrell Clark
  • Devyn Nekoda
  • Andrew Kyrzyk
  • Daniel Keith Morrison
  • Logan Thompson
  • Robyn Alomar
  • Juan Chioran
  • Indy Saluja
  • Victoria Goodman
  • Mekdes Teshome
  • Robert J. Tavenor