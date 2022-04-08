Trailer Released for “Explorer: The Last Tepui” by National Geographic

On National Geographic's YouTube channel, they debuted a trailer for "Explorer: The Last Tepui".

“Explorer: The Last Tepui” debuts on April 22nd, which is also Earth Day.

It will only be streamed on Disney+

This one-hour episode is the newest installment of National Geographic’s "Explorer" series.

"Explorer: The Last Tepui" will follow elite climber Alex Honnold ("Free Solo") and a world-class climbing team led by National Geographic Explorer and climber Mark Synnott.

will follow elite climber Alex Honnold ("Free Solo") and a world-class climbing team led by National Geographic Explorer and climber Mark Synnott. They will be on a grueling mission deep in the Amazon jungle as they attempt a first-ascent climb up a 1000 foot sheer cliff.

Their goal is to deliver legendary biologist and National Geographic Explorer Bruce Means to the top of what is known as a tepui, "island in the sky".

The team has to first track miles In the dangerous jungle to help Dr. Means complete his life work.

They are searching the cliff walls for undiscovered animal species.

On this Earth Day, you can learn why the tepuis, which are much like the Galapagos, are worth protecting.

This is an award-winning series that shows the untold stories of projects worldwide.

"Explorer" has aired for 25 years and is the longest running documentary series in cable TV history.

The show had a five-year hiatus but relaunched in 2015.

Each month there will be a new episode that takes a similar dive into the stories of the pages from a recent National Geographic magazine issue.

It takes viewers from the remotest areas of the globe.