Trailer Released for “Explorer: The Last Tepui” by National Geographic

On National Geographic's YouTube channel, they debuted a trailer for "Explorer: The Last Tepui".
What's Happening:
- “Explorer: The Last Tepui” debuts on April 22nd, which is also Earth Day.
- It will only be streamed on Disney+.
- This one-hour episode is the newest installment of National Geographic’s "Explorer" series.
- "Explorer: The Last Tepui" will follow elite climber Alex Honnold ("Free Solo") and a world-class climbing team led by National Geographic Explorer and climber Mark Synnott.
- They will be on a grueling mission deep in the Amazon jungle as they attempt a first-ascent climb up a 1000 foot sheer cliff.
- Their goal is to deliver legendary biologist and National Geographic Explorer Bruce Means to the top of what is known as a tepui, "island in the sky".
- The team has to first track miles In the dangerous jungle to help Dr. Means complete his life work.
- They are searching the cliff walls for undiscovered animal species.
- On this Earth Day, you can learn why the tepuis, which are much like the Galapagos, are worth protecting.
- You can see the full trailer below.
About Explorer:
- This is an award-winning series that shows the untold stories of projects worldwide.
- "Explorer" has aired for 25 years and is the longest running documentary series in cable TV history.
- The show had a five-year hiatus but relaunched in 2015.
- Each month there will be a new episode that takes a similar dive into the stories of the pages from a recent National Geographic magazine issue.
- It takes viewers from the remotest areas of the globe.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now