New Trailer and Logos Revealed for Kingdom Hearts 4

Kingdom Hearts 20th anniversary announcement trailer has been released. Kingdom Hearts Twitter shared some new logos with us as well.
What's Happening:
- Kingdom Hearts shared on Twitter that there has been a 20th anniversary announcement trailer released.
- It is a compilation of all the trailers revealed for the Kingdom Hearts 20th anniversary event held in Tokyo on April 10th, 2022 (JST).
- Initially, this was only available to attendees at the Kingdom Hearts 20th anniversary celebration in Japan, but now it has been released to the public.
- In the seven minute and 42 second long video, fans are able to see what is shown during the presentation, which also includes news on Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road, a new mobile game, and our first look at Kingdom Hearts 4.
- This trailer has a bit of a darker and more serious tone than previous clips in the series.
- You're able to see an older Sora teaming up with Strelitzia from Kingdom Hearts Union X.
- They are fighting in a boss battle against the enemy across a location Square Enix is calling Quadratum.
- This is an extensive city and more realistic than anything that the Kingdom Hearts series has seen before.
- There was a press release where Square Enix shared, "Fans will be excited to see the return of Sora’s well-known companions, Donald and Goofy, in addition to the first appearance of Strelitzia, a mysterious new character who appears before Sora in this strange new setting."
- The mobile game Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road has been delayed until August 2022.
- This is not only the first glimpse at a brand-new mobile game called Kingdom Hearts – Missing Link, but it looks like it will receive a closed beta test later this year.
- There is no release date for Kingdom Hearts 4 yet.
- However, Nana Gadd, director of Walt Disney Games, shared, "This glimpse into Sora’s next adventure is just the beginning – we can't wait to show more when the time is right."
- You can see the video below.