Maroon 5 Performing for Music After Dark Event at Universal Orlando Resort

Maroon 5 is going to be headlining an after dark concert experience at Universal Orlando Resort.

What's Happening:

This event will be part of the Music After Dark fan experience on August 25th-27th, 2022 at Universal Orlando Resort with Maroon 5 performing on April 26th.

Tickets go on sale to Maroon 5 S.I.N. Club Premium and Standard Members on Tuesday, April 12th at 10 a.m. ET.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, April 18th at 10 a.m. ET.

A three-day, two-night package starts at $995 per person (double occupancy) and single evening experience passes start at $495.

Visit musicafterdark.com

This is not only a concert. It is a three-day, two-night getaway package with Universal Orlando hotel accommodations.

There will also be an exclusive and private evening access to Universal Studios Florida with unlimited food drink, admission to Islands of Adventure, and a private, all-inclusive Universal CityWalk Maroon 5 fan celebration block party.

August 25th:

The experience will begin when you check in that afternoon on Thursday.

With select Universal Orlando resort hotels, you'll be able to enjoy the resort amenities before the private, all-inclusive Universal CityWalk block party. This will include unlimited food, beverages, and entertainment.

August 26th:

On Friday, fans will be able to enjoy the resort amenities in the morning before they head to Universal Islands of Adventure from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

You will be able to experience Jurassic World, VelociCoaster, and so much more.

That night, Maroon 5 will perform on the Universal Music Plaza Stage at 8 p.m.

From 7:30 p.m. to 1:00 a.m., Universal Studios Florida will be open exclusively for Music After Dark guests only.

There will be short lines for your favorite rides, plus unlimited food and beverages throughout the park.

August 27th:

Before you check out, you can enjoy the resort one last time in the morning.

There will be complimentary water taxis, buses, and walking paths from your resort to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal CityWalk.

"It's always special when we perform an intimate show for our fans; we're looking forward to a fun night with fans from all over in this unique performance setting," said Maroon 5.

"We are thrilled to present this extraordinary fan experience with one of the world’s greatest bands at Universal Orlando Resort," said Scott Zeiger, chief production officer, EBG Presents, the producer of Music After Dark. "The band’s amazing fans are going to experience Maroon 5 as they bring their stadium and arena world tour performances to the Universal Music Plaza Stage. Everyone is a VIP, with passes to fabulous events and amazing resort accommodations."