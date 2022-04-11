“Turning Red” Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and DVD Available Starting April 26th

Pixar Animation Studios’ latest smash hit, Turning Red, will soon be available to add to your personal collection of digital and physical media!

What’s Happening:

confident, dorky 13-year-old Mei must balance being a dutiful daughter with the chaos of adolescence. Her slightly overbearing mom is never far from her daughter. And, as if changes to Mei’s interests, relationships and body aren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited, she “poofs” into a giant red panda! Bonus Features include: Audio Commentary – View the film with audio commentary by director Domee Shi, producer Lindsey Collins, and director of photography Mahyar Abousaeedi. Featurettes Life of a Shot – Domee Shi and members of the crew describe the many-layered process and artistry involved in creating the hilarious Red Peony scene – from observing red pandas in a zoo to creating a storyboard to finalizing the animation and background lighting. Build Your Own Boy Band – Step backstage to learn how 4*TOWN came to animated life. From creating each band member’s persona to writing and producing the songs to fine-tuning the details of their stadium performance, the filmmakers reveal how they designed the ultimate boy band. Ani-Mei-Tion – Because Mei’s heightened emotionality is central to the story, it was important that her look and movement reflect that energy. Learn how Domee Shi led the animation team to incorporate hints of expressive anime to create Mei’s lovable, dynamic character. Deleted Scenes Deleted Scenes Introduction – Director Domee Shi introduces scenes not included in the final version of Turning Red. Intro Meilin – In this alternate opening, Ming and young Mei have their portrait taken in a studio…but Ming has her own specific vision for the photo. Taming The Panda – Under her mother's guidance, Mei learns techniques to control her ability to magically turn into a red panda…to varying degrees of success. The Debate – Mei runs for class president against frenemy Tyler, and the speeches get a little out of hand. Fei And Christina Hang – Mei (formerly Fei) shares a banana split while having a heart-to-heart with Aunt Christina. 4*TOWN Dilemma – Mei scores tickets to her dream concert, but her strict mother won't let her out of the house. What will she do? Roping In Leo – Pleading with Leo for help with getting out of trouble, Mei learns a couple of his closely guarded secrets. Easter Egg – Robutton Deleted Scene – An alternate ending in which Mei, finding herself sitting next to her 4*TOWN dream-idol Robaire on a flight to California, has some feelings.

It is also important to note that the bonus features may vary by product and retailer.

arrives on Digital formats on April 26th, and physical media (4K Ultra-HD, Blu-Ray, DVD) on May 3rd. Turning Red is also streaming on Disney+