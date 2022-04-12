Learn How to Draw Burryaga on the Latest Video of Let’s Draw Star Wars

If you're looking for an arts activity to do, then this could be perfect for you. The Star Wars Kids YouTube page shared how you can learn to draw Burryaga.

What's Happening:

  • On the Star Wars Kids YouTube page, they have a series of videos called "Let's Draw Star Wars."
  • Whether you are good at drawing or not, they will give you step-by-step instructions on how to draw some of your favorite characters.
  • In the latest episode, Sara will teach you how to draw Burryaga, who is the empathetic Wookiee from Star Wars: The High Republic.
  • Other Let’s Draw Star Wars episodes include learning to draw the Halcyon, Zeen Mrala, and Boba Fett.
  • All you need is a pencil and a piece of paper, and you can get started.
  • You can see the full video below.

About Burryaga Agaburry:

  • Burryaga Agaburry was a male Wookiee Padawan of the Jedi Order who lived during the time of the High Republic Era.
  • He’s the apprentice of Jedi Master Nib Assek, and his master learned Shyriiwook so she could communicate with him.
  • Burryaga And his master participated to rescue and save the Hetzal system during the Great Hyperspace Disaster.