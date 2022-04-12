Walt Disney World Limited-Edition 50th Anniversary Golf Towels

There are so many different merchandise items available for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. If you or someone you know loves to golf, then this will be perfect.
What's Happening:
- Walt Disney World Golf celebrates "The World's Most Magical Celebration" with a limited-edition 50th Anniversary golf towel.
- Walt Disney World is offering a variety of custom and limited-edition anniversary merchandise in their pro shops.
- The latest addition is a large (Caddy) golf towel.
- If you stop by one of their pro shops, you can purchase this towel. If you can't stop by in person, click here to find out how to order online.
- These special 50th anniversary waffle golf towels feature an official, "EARidescent" Walt Disney World Resort 50th anniversary logo. This is all printed in the official anniversary celebration color.
- Each towel is around 45 inches wide and 18 inches tall.
- It features microfiber fabric and is absorbent and easy to clean.
- The price is $49.95 plus tax.
- Find out more information here.