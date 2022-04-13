Do you ever wonder how birthdays are celebrated at Circle D Ranch? On Disney Parks' TikTok, they shared how two adorable horses spent their big day.

What's Happening:

It is Bill and Bert's birthday, who are two loved horses at the Circle D Ranch.

In the video, you see the cast members holding up a happy birthday banner.

They celebrate with cookies, and there are plenty for all of the horses to celebrate with.

They say how they are party animals.

In the video, you see the horse, Lily, decide to make an appearance as well.

See the video below.

Other Horses at Circle D Ranch: