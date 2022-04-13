Do you ever wonder how birthdays are celebrated at Circle D Ranch? On Disney Parks' TikTok, they shared how two adorable horses spent their big day.
What's Happening:
- It is Bill and Bert's birthday, who are two loved horses at the Circle D Ranch.
- In the video, you see the cast members holding up a happy birthday banner.
- They celebrate with cookies, and there are plenty for all of the horses to celebrate with.
- They say how they are party animals.
- In the video, you see the horse, Lily, decide to make an appearance as well.
- See the video below.
Other Horses at Circle D Ranch:
- Last year, Disney announced some new additions to Circle D Ranch.
- Dublin is a four year old Belgian and Percheron and came from Ontario to California. Cast members say how he is very loving and affectionate.
- Champ and Chip are half brothers and are both five-year-old Clydesdales from Montana. They look very similar, but Chip has some black feathers on the right of his front leg.
- Pumpkin is the baby of the group and was only one and a half years old when arrived at Circle D Ranch. Pumpkin is a black Percheron from Tehachapi, California.