GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of April 18th-22nd. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of April 18th-22nd:

Monday, April 18 Marty Walsh (United States Secretary of Labor) Kemberley Washington (Forbes Advisor CPA) DJ Envy and Gia Casey ( Real Life, Real Love ) Auli’i Cravalho ( Crush )

Tuesday, April 19 Andre Rush ( Call Me Chef, Dammit! )

Wednesday, April 20 Mayor Cavalier Johnson (Milwaukee, Wisconsin) Tyler “Ninja” Blevins

Thursday, April 21 Representative Joe Neguse (D-CO) C. Nicole Mason (Institute for Women’s Policy Research President and CEO) Amy Keating (Consumer Report nutritionist) Brandon Leake ( Unraveling )

Friday, April 22 Jennie Allen ( Find Your People )



