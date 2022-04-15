Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of April 18th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts. Additionally, the show will host “Live’s Go Green Week,” a series of environmentally-friendly lifestyle tips and demonstrations leading up to Earth Day!

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Live with Kelly and Ryan for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Ryan Guests for the Week of April 18th-22nd:

Monday, April 18 Diane Kruger ( Swimming With Sharks ) Quincy Isaiah ( Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty ) “ Live ’s Go Green Week:” Monica Mangin (Green bargains)

Tuesday, April 19 Janelle Monáe ( The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer ) Marlon Wayans “ Live ’s Go Green Week:” Ashlee Piper (Ideas for recycling and upcycling)

Wednesday, April 20 Rosie Perez ( The Flight Attendant ) Niecy Nash “ Live ’s Go Green Week:” Amy Goodman (“Green cleaning”)

Thursday, April 21 Alexander Skarsgård ( The Northman ) “ Live ’s Go Green Week:” Amy Brightfield (Ideas for composting)

Friday, April 22 Nathan Fillion ( The Rookie ) “ Live ’s Go Green Week:” Monica Mangin (Being less wasteful)



Live with Kelly and Ryan is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.