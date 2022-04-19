Disney+ Working To Restore Access After Episodes of Multiple Shows Went Missing

When some Disney+ subscribers signed in on Monday, they may have discovered that a number of episodes they would want to see were not available according to Deadline.

What Happening:

This included Duck Tales, Agent Carter, X-Men, Lizzie McGuire, Owl House, and Rocket and Groot.

Subscribers took to online platforms such as Reddit to share their frustration and also to get Disney's attention.

Disney+ responded by saying the purge of episodes was accidental due to technical issues. The company was working to resolve the issue and glitches.

As of this morning, they are saying it is taking longer to fix than they had hoped and that the missing episodes should be fully restored by the end of the day.