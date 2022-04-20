Disney UNCF Corporate Scholars Named for 2022

The Walt Disney Company and the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) announced the 2022 Disney UNCF Corporate Scholars, representing students. This is according to The Walt Disney Company.

The 2022 Disney UNCF Corporate Scholars from four-year institutions across the country have been announced.

This includes many Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

These students will be awarded a $5,000 annual scholarship and a paid summer internship with the Walt Disney Company that will start in May.

Not only that, but these students will also receive mentorship opportunities and have assistance in securing possible full-time roles with Disney once they graduate.

Students that have internships that require them to work on site will be provided with help for housing and relocation.

The 2022 Disney UNCF Corporate Scholars join the growing number of students that are supported by this program.

It is designed to nurture rising black talent and help those wanting a degree in finance, human resources, legal, production/media, and technology.

"Disney’s longstanding relationship with UNCF, including our collaboration on this scholarship program, is an important part of our efforts to reimagine tomorrow by amplifying underrepresented voices and untold stories," said Disney Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer Latondra Newton. "For more than 75 years, UNCF has helped generations of students claim a brighter future. Together, we’re carrying on this proud legacy, ensuring promising students are supported in their education and connected with Disney mentors and career opportunities."

In 2021, the Disney UNCF Corporate Scholars program announced that they are supported by a $1 million commitment from Disney that will be used to help students over a three-year period.

The company wants to expand on the $1.5 million scholarship program that was announced in 2019.

They continue to build on their support for UNCF with a $1 million commitment in 2015.

Students that are chosen are mentored by Disney cast members.

This is an initiative established in 2020 to extend the company's existing engagement with HBCUs.

This organization highlighted Disney's support and has led to mini film careers as well as the endeavors of Pixar and Luca sfilm .

and . There are pathways for students working towards degrees in computer science and engineering.

