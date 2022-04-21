Season 3 of ABC’s “The Chase” to Feature Three New Chasers

Season 3 of ABC’s hit game show The Chase will be hitting TV screens on Tuesday, May 3rd, with three new Chasers joining the roster, according to TV Line.

What’s Happening:

In addition to stalwarts Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer, Victoria Groce, speed-quiz titan Brandon Blackwell and Jeopardy! vet Buzzy Cohen will join the third season of The Chase .

vet Buzzy Cohen will join the third season of . This follows the stepping down of Jeopardy! co-host Ken Jennings and Mark “The Beast” Labbett (who has since Joined GSN’s Master Minds ).

). Let’s learn some more about the three new Chasers…

Buzzy Cohen:

Cohen first took America by storm in 2016, with a 10-game run (how quaint!) on Jeopardy! , where his broad knowledge base and irreverent sense of humor made an indelible mark. In 2017, he won Jeopardy! ‘s Tournament of Champions, making gutsy bets and sharing a playful attitude with host Alex Trebek and fellow contestants. ( Jeopardy! even showcased his win in its 35th anniversary book.)

Cohen returned in 2019 as one of the captains for Season 35's "All-Star Games," where he stood aside such luminaries as future Chasers Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter.

In 2021, Cohen was tapped to guest host the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions, and he topped many prognosticators’ lists to become the show’s permanent host.

Victoria Groce:

Growing up in Georgia, Groce from an early age competed in all kinds of academic competitions, including academic bowl, Mathcounts and Odyssey of the Mind. In 2005 she competed on Jeopardy! , where she ended David Madden’s 19-day winning streak.

Since the mid-2010s, Groce has been heavily involved in the international quizzing community. She is one of two people to have finished in the Top 10 of the LearnedLeague Championship each of the last three years, and one of three Americans ever to make the podium at the World Quizzing Championships (finishing in third place in 2020). She played on the winning American team for the 2021–22 Quizzing World Cup, and at the 2021 World Quiz Awards, she was named World Quizzer of the Year, based on her dominant performance in individual and team quiz leagues over three continents.

As a Chaser, Groce will be dubbed… “The Queen.”

Brandon Blackwell:

Like many who went on to become quizzer pros, Blackwell grew up in Queens watching game shows. By the time he turned 20, he had appeared on three different quiz shows and won more than $400,000 — including $43K from a 2012 turn in the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? seat and several hundred thousand dollars from a 2012 appearance on Million Second Quiz .

In 2014, Blackwell joined the American circuit, and in 2016 he made his debut internationally at the Quiz Olympiad in Athens, where he won two medals (including one in the world speedquizzing discipline). In 2017, Blackwell left the American trivia scene to train in the UK, where he played for some of the top quiz clubs in the world. In addition to two fourth-place finishes in the British Quizzing Championship pairs competition, he won multiple London Open medals and a President's Cup in the Quiz League of London. He is also one of the highest-scoring players of all-time on University Challenge, a British quiz show that some say dwarfs Jeopardy! with its difficulty.

, a British quiz show that some say dwarfs with its difficulty. Blackwell (aka “The Lightning Bolt”) is still a regular in high-level quiz competitions outside the U.S., and he currently plays for one of the highest-ranked quiz teams in the world — a team whose star player is none other than… fellow Chaser Victoria Groce.

The Chase returns Tuesday May 3rd at 9/8c on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.