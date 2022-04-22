GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of April 25th-29th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of April 25th-29th:

Monday, April 25 New York City Mayor Eric Adams Liz Fosslien and Mollie West Duffy ( Big Feelings ) Lesley Nicol ( Downton Abbey: A New Era and How The Hell Did I Get Here? )

Tuesday, April 26 Bill Ford (Ford Motor Company Executive Chair) Danica Roem ( Burn the Page ) Lil Jon ( Lil Jon Wants to Do What? )

Wednesday, April 27 Representative John Katko (R-NY) Josh Clark and Charles Chuck Bryant ( Stuff You Should Know ) Cheryl Ladd ( A Cowgirl’s Song ) Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Thursday, April 28 Ramin Toloui (U.S. Department of State Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs) Fantasia Barrino Taylor and Kendall Taylor ( No Crowns in the Castle ) MacKenzie Chung Fegan ( Bon Appetit senior editor) Performance by Ben Rector

Friday, April 29 Lora King (Rodney King’s daughter and CEO,The Rodney King Foundation) Ruth Ozeki ( The Book of Form and Emptiness ) Katrina Lenk ( Ozark and Company )



