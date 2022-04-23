Marvel Shares First Look at “Devil’s Reign: Omega”

Marvel shared a first look at the upcoming “Devil’s Reign: Omega #1,” which closes the case on the recent “Devil’s Reign” crossover event.

New York City will be defended, whether it wants to be or not. In a special first look at “Devil’s Reign: Omega #1,” the fallout from “Devil’s Reign” won’t stop either Daredevil from defending its streets – and they’re not alone.

Their allies Luke Cage, Danny Rand (Iron Fist), and Monica Rambeau (Spectrum) have also come along for the ride.

“Devil’s Reign: Omega #1,” which boasts talent like Rodney Barnes, Chip Zdarsky, Jim Zub, Rafael De Latorre, Guillermo Sanna and Luciano Vecchio, takes place in the wake of the “Devil’s Reign” storyline, which saw both Matt Murdock and Elektra Natchios take up the Daredevil mantle together.

The event left New York City remade and reforged — if not in Wilson Fisk’s image, then at the very least in his spirit.

After a battle that nearly tore the city and its citizens apart, New York’s Super Heroes have no choice but to try to adapt to the new and dangerous paradigm they find themselves operating under, with eight million people turned against them.

Now, a special first look at “Devil’s Reign: Omega #1” shows New York’s heroes swinging into action. In two pages by De Latorre, Matt and Elektra share a tense conversation with Luke and Danny, who then step in to help them stop an armed robbery.

Another two pages by Vecchio see Luke and Spectrum storming a warehouse together, while Spectrum dodges some intense laser fire.

Check out the first look at "Devil's Reign: Omega" below:

More on “Devil’s Reign: Omega”: