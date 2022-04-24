Masks No Longer Required on Enclosed Transportation at Disneyland Resort

Disneyland changed their face-covering policy while indoors on enclosed transportation. Here's what's on the official Disneyland website.

What’s Happening:

It is strongly recommended that Guests wear face coverings when indoors and in enclosed transportation. Face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and older), regardless of vaccination status, in certain indoor health settings, such as in First Aid. Face coverings are optional for Guests in outdoor areas.

All face coverings (whether disposable or reusable) must:

Be made with at least 2 layers of breathable material.

Fully cover the nose and mouth and secure under the chin.

Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face.

Be secured with ties or ear loops and allow the Guest to remain hands-free.

At this time, based on guidance from health authorities, neck gaiters, open-chin, triangle bandanas and face coverings containing valves, mesh material or holes of any kind are not acceptable face coverings.

Costume masks are not considered appropriate and are prohibited from being worn, in alignment with our existing rules.

Face coverings may have an integrated transparent plastic panel to aid in viewing the wearer’s mouth. These face coverings should:

Be a fabric face covering featuring a solid plastic panel containing no openings that is attached to the fabric on all sides using tight knit stitchin.

Meet all face covering requirements listed above.

Other Policies:

You're still required to have a park pass reservation for both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure

Although they encourage it, you are not required to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to enter any of the theme parks, Downtown Disney