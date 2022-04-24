Masks No Longer Required on Enclosed Transportation at Disneyland Resort

Disneyland changed their face-covering policy while indoors on enclosed transportation. Here's what's on the official Disneyland website.
What’s Happening:
- It is strongly recommended that Guests wear face coverings when indoors and in enclosed transportation. Face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and older), regardless of vaccination status, in certain indoor health settings, such as in First Aid. Face coverings are optional for Guests in outdoor areas.
- All face coverings (whether disposable or reusable) must:
- Be made with at least 2 layers of breathable material.
- Fully cover the nose and mouth and secure under the chin.
- Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face.
- Be secured with ties or ear loops and allow the Guest to remain hands-free.
- At this time, based on guidance from health authorities, neck gaiters, open-chin, triangle bandanas and face coverings containing valves, mesh material or holes of any kind are not acceptable face coverings.
- Costume masks are not considered appropriate and are prohibited from being worn, in alignment with our existing rules.
- Face coverings may have an integrated transparent plastic panel to aid in viewing the wearer’s mouth. These face coverings should:
- Be a fabric face covering featuring a solid plastic panel containing no openings that is attached to the fabric on all sides using tight knit stitchin.
- Meet all face covering requirements listed above.
Other Policies:
- You're still required to have a park pass reservation for both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park.
- Although they encourage it, you are not required to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to enter any of the theme parks, Downtown Disney or resorts.
