The Walt Disney Archives Presents Heroes and Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume at Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation

The Walt Disney Archives Presents Heroes and Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume will be opening this summer inside the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation.

What's Happening:

The Henry Ford announced that Heroes and Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume, in partnership with the Walt Disney Archives, will open June 25th, 2022. It will run through January 1st, 2023.

Admission is free for members and is included in the general admission ticket to the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation.

This will be in partnership with the Walt Disney Archives and features more than 70 spectacular costumes spanning 55 years.

There will be more than 70 original items, including ball gowns, sorcerers' capes, military uniforms, tiaras, and glass slippers. The exhibition immerses visitors into the world of Disney and shows how our understanding of its iconic characters is shaped through the artistry and creativity of its costumes.

It will also include some of Hollywood’s preeminent designers, past and present, including Academy Award-winners Colleen Atwood, Sandy Powell, and Tony Walton, as well as Emmy winner Ellen Mirojnick and Emmy nominees Eduardo Castro and Penny Rose.

There will be a gallery called Cinderella's Workshop, which will feature dresses from beloved fairy tales, including 1997's Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella ; 2014's Into the Woods; the 2015 live-action reimagining of the animated masterpiece Cinderella; and the ABC Once Upon a Time .

; 2014's Into the Woods; the 2015 live-action reimagining of the animated masterpiece Cinderella; and the This will be divided into three sections, Disney Heroes, Disney Villains, and Spaces Between. There will be many interactive elements and lots of photo opportunities.

Following its run at MoPOP in Seattle, the exhibition will be shown for the second time at the Henry Ford.